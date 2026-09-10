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AI will kill off humanity within a decade

1 minute read

The AI billionaires are racing toward all thinking and self-autonomous super AI models with little thought for Asimov's ten rules for robots.

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Read the terrifying warning from former OpenAI and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who resigned this week, as he opens up about the madness behind the scenes at both labs—their relentless race toward superintelligent reinforcement learning, and what the current trajectory could ultimately mean for humanity.
https://x.com/hilbertspaess/status/2097476196791709843

Coxon joins a phalanx of voices from the AI sector with similar fears.

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Artist rendition of ChatGPT testicle snapper (no AI used).

 

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