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WEEKEND WARRIOR

Max Gross 07 April 2026 3 minutes read

Trump is the oldest POTUS in US history. He is also insane.

As the US/Israel war against Iran spirals out of control, the demented old US President has issued yet another threat and yet another “or else” deadline.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Those are the words of the “most stable genius”, as Trump called himself in 2018. He also said “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

What he is now is a war criminal.

According to a report in The Guardian: ‘The war has killed more than 3,500 people across the region, including more than 1,200 people in Lebanon who have been killed in Israel’s bombardment and partial occupation, and displaced more than 4 million people across Iran and Lebanon.’

Bibi and Donnie’s war has also screwed just about everybody.

Their weekend “victory” is now in it’s second month and Iran’s leaders know they don’t need to win, they only need to survive. They know what they are doing. Trump has no idea. Netanyahu? He is taking the opportunity to kill more Palestinians and Lebanese.

According to the ‘House of Saud’, that glowing example of Middle Eastern enlightenment, free speech and Democracy, Iran is charging some ships the equivalent of $2 million USD to transit the Strait of Hormuz. But the toll Iran demands is paid not in US dollars but in Chinese yuan. And that’s how to hit the Seppos where it hurts!

While Donald J Caligula brags and blusters like a spoiled child, the adults go about their business, regardless.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, said the obvious: “Aides to the President of the United States are being ‘careful’ not to speak truth to power. They are being ‘careful’ not to challenge the president’s disconnection with reality and cognitive obsession with believing he has achieved total success when, in fact, his actions have caused oil prices to skyrocket, U.S. allies to fear uncontrolled catastrophe, and the West’s enemies to seize the advantage against us. They’re too scared to tell him.”

John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, wrote that the Mango Mussolini showed “progressive deterioration in memory, thinking, ability to use language, behavior, and both gross and fine motor skills,” adding that he felt “an ethical obligation to warn the public, and urge the media to cover this national emergency.” And that was in 2024.

Just yesterday, ‘senior medical analyst’ Dr Vin Gupta listed Trump’s clearly observable symptoms: “erratic, can’t finish sentences, often confused, illogical train of thought, word finding difficulties, developing and worsening gradually over time.”

Meanwhile, here in Australia, far from the lunacy but not the repercussions, we Aussies are struggling with the rising price of fuel that Bibi and Donnie’s war has triggered. Worse still – and this could really break us – the cost of fish and chips is “set to surge.”

I’ll leave the last word to Congressman Seth Moulton, who says Trump is senile and has no clue what is happening in Iran: “Ever since you started this war, Mr. President, they weren’t shooting missiles and drones at all. All our allies in the Middle East, they hadn’t destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars of US military equipment. Well over a billion now, when you add in that F-15. This is all thanks to your war of choice, which you are losing.”

Trump is the oldest POTUS in US history. He is also insane.





