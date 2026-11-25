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Whither Victoria?

Tom Titmouse 25 November 2026 1 minute read

The Victorian State election to be held this Saturday November 28 is looking like it will be a humdinger. Plenty of kooks, kranks, and kunts for the good people of the Premier State of Australia to choose from. Let's have a look at them...

Former Victorian Premier

Australian Labor Party

What a bunch of mealy mouthed wankers. Haven't got a backbone between them. Just look at the current PM; ready to bend over at the merest bleat from the Murdoch press.

Liberal Party

Fucking useless. Don't they wish they had this guy again.

One Nation

How fucked is it that these clowns are even a chance to win. What a joke of a 'state' we are in.

Greens

Says it all if this is the best of the bunch available. Hopefully once in power they will resurrect their original manifesto and govern accordingly.

Assorted fuckwits...

Check them out here. Jesus fucking Christ, what a joke 'democracy' has become. Just have a gander at the range of shit-for-brains on offer for your voting pleasure. There is no hope for this fucken country.

And my suggestion. Keep the GST off the Tissues party. They may be a single issue party, but it is one that affects us all.