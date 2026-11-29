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GOODNIGHT VICTORIA!

Max Gross 29 November 2026 3 minutes read

Be careful what you wish for...

Just because the roof leaks, you don’t demolish the entire house, but that is what happened in yesterday’s devastating state elections in Victoria.

Sheep elected a butcher, bright young Liebral Party thing Jess Wilson, a female version of the notorious boofhead Jeff Kennett. Victoria never fully recovered from his seven years scorched earth reign of privatisation and cronyism (1992 to 1999). Beaming, during her victory speech Ms Wilson asked Victorians to trust her, after hiding critical policies until the last minute, refusing to answer direct questions, and brazenly lying. In August she was asked if the LP would sell off the state’s sewage system. She said no, never ever, they will not privatise it. Just two days before the election she suddenly announced that the sewage system will be privatised, leased out for 90 years. By then around two million Victorians had already voted.

Kiss Victoria’s water resources and crucial wetlands goodbye.

Among the usual LP lies was the “crime wave” neglected by the Labor government when, in fact, Victoria’s overall crime rate dropped by 3.8 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June 2026. Home invasions, car-jackings and robberies dropped by more than 20 per cent.

So, after twelve straight years in government, Labor suffered its worst electoral defeat in history. Did it deserve to lose? Probably. Did the Liebrals deserve to win? Feck, no! But Labor may not even have enough MPs left to call itself the Opposition now. The counting continues but it seems possible that the Greens will wear that mantle.

Greens’ leader Ellen Sandell nailed it: “This result really was a rejection of Labor and the fact that they’ve moved so far away from their traditional values. So many voters told me that. But it’s not an overwhelming endorsement of Jess Wilson’s policies, and the Greens will be that real progressive opposition to the worst aspects of the things that the Liberals are trying to bring in, in Victoria.”

And then there is Pauline Hanson’s (i.e. Gina Rinehart’s) far right gaggle of crackpots, racists and closet Nazis. Statewide, PHON has secured massive swings of about 20% but so far has won just two seats. The erroneously predicted “orange wave” failed to materialise.

Instead of a MAGA version of PHON, Victoria now has a MAGA version of the LNP. Buyer’s remorse is just around the corner. The count as of 2pm today is Liberal party 55, National party 11, Greens 8, Labor 7, One Nation 2 and Independent 1.

Victoria used to be Jeffed. Now it will be Jessed. Let the statewide boom gate restoration begin! I’m going to the feckin’ pub!!!