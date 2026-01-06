Featured

WAG THE DOG 2.0

Max Gross 06 January 2026 4 minutes read

America’s Caligula is a desperate man

As I keep tediously repeating, the USA – and Israel – are the biggest threats to stability in the world. Having committed piracy and extrajudicial murder at sea, the Trump regime has now invaded Venezuela and abducted its president. This is US/Western gangsterism on a global scale.

What’s more, the US bombing and incursion to kidnap Nicolas Maduro and his wife killed at least 40 people.

It gives Putin carte blanche. All international condemnations and sanctions against Russia can now be scrapped. Russia has permission to kidnap Zelenskyy. And China can invade and occupy Taiwan with impunity. Israel, of course, has had permission to kill anyone, anywhere, anytime for decades.

So, the batshit crazy US president kidnaps the president of Venezuela and Australia’s prime minister – my prime minister – just rolls over, tail wagging, tummy ready for a jolly rub like an obedient US lapdog.

As expected, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his support for a “peaceful, democratic transition”, saying “we urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation,” apparently without any sense of irony.

We urge? Who the fuck are “we”? Truly a nauseatingly shameful spectacle. What he should do is firmly condemn Trump’s illegal acts of aggression and cancel AUKUS but he won’t. “Albo” will never, ever rock the boat. I just hope he can wash that orange paint off his lips.

Journalist Chris Hedges said it best: “The kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife solidifies America’s role as a gangster state. Violence does not generate peace. It generates violence. The immolation of international and humanitarian law, as the U.S. and Israel have done in Gaza, and as took place in Caracas, generates a world without laws, a world of failed states, warlords, rogue imperial powers and perpetual violence and chaos. If there is one lesson we should have learned in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya, it is that regime change spawns Frankensteinian monsters of our own creation. The Venezuelan military and security forces will no more accept the kidnapping of their president and U.S. domination — done as in Iraq to seize vast oil reserves — than the Iraqi security forces and military or the Taliban. This will not go well for anyone, including the U.S.”

Clearly, there is no “rules-based world order”, as the USA and Israel have demonstrated over and over and over again. All critics of Putin should now STFU. As for Maria Machado, the woman whom Trump and his oily cronies prefer as Venezuela’s leader, anyone who thinks she is a beacon of democracy really doesn’t know anything about her.

In 2020 she signed an bipartisan agreement with Bibi the Butcher’s extremist, far right Likud party. She even invited Israel to attack Venezuela! But unlike Machado, Maduro is not an Israeli stooge, nor an US sphincter-kisser.

This attack by the USA on Venezuela obviously has nothing to with “narco-terrorists” or “democracy”. This is about Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. This is the standard US assault on anyone who refuses subjugating themselves to American demands. And this is Donald J. Pedophile doing anything and everything he can to distract from the full disclosure of the Epstein Files.

As Robert Reich succinctly says: “That one person can drag us into a war without consulting or even notifying Congress, or our allies, or fully explaining to the American people why this is necessary, is absolutely bonkers.”

But all is not lost for Maduro. All he has to do is pay Trump the usual bribe to be set free.

Trump’s raging, egocentric unilateralism has been obvious for at least a decade now. He only ran for President to spite Obama, who had mocked the thin-skinned old creep at a White House Correspondents dinner in 2011.

Since Trump became POTUS, common decency and normal standards are abandoned. Institutions are undermined. Laws mean nothing. The Supreme Court is stacked. Congress is impotent. I expect (if he hasn’t carked it beforehand) the deranged orange pedo will suspend or delay elections by declaring martial law. Any excuse will do.

Surly and thankless, hateful and humorless, feeble and incompetent, boastful, belligerent and boorish, petty, petulant and predatory, vain, venal and vindictive, carping, cantankerous and deeply, deeply corrupt. Surrounded by opportunistic flunkies, sycophants and cronies, America’s Caligula is a desperate man, mentally and physically deteriorating before the eyes of the entire world, and it is clear he will do anything he can to distract from the Epstein files.

What’s the old saying? A cornered rat is at its most dangerous.