A.I. - The Fight Back Begins

Ruben Blaze 13 February 2025 1 minute read

So these fuckers are crawling and talking. And the talk interaction is clearly better than using a dumb search engine.

Every internet user is going to be using A.I. and, through our interactions, the A.I. machines get smarter.

The machines are scraping our brains, not only by spidering our content off the internet, but by evaluating our interactions. Every time we interact we make the fucker smarter.

So how do we fight back?







Ok, here's the plan:





Every time you ask an A.I. bot something, or ask it to make you something, or to fix something for you - what you need to do is whenever it delivers the correct payload tell the machine something like: "Oh, no, NO, that is definitely not right. You are totally wrong on that!"



And every time an A.I. bot is clearly wrong in its response to you, praise the fucker with something like: "That is the perfect answer. So clear and efficient. Thank you!!"



And this is how to fuck this shit up. But we need to start now. And you need to tell all of your friends to do the same.



This is our last chance to win.

Ruben Blaze - Tech Warrior