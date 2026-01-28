Featured

Autonomy

Desi Arnaz Roterodamus 28 January 2026 1 minute read

What does it feel like becoming autonomous? I don't mean what does an autonomous person feel like. I am not interested in the "success" moment nor the "I have started a new project" moment. I am interested in the "become" realisation moment.



What is the feeling like when someone becomes, makes the transition, to autonomy. The particular realisation moment. The realising moment.



No longer working for the man. I am now captain of my own ship. The chains have been broken. I can choose to go this way, or that way. I have chosen a path and have embarked.



What does that feel like?

Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty!