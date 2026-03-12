Featured

CHAOS... PRETTY MUCH

Max Gross 12 March 2026 4 minutes read

Open a can of worms and what do you get?

The Guardian reports online: “US intelligence indicates that Iran’s leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse any time soon after nearly two weeks of relentless US and Israeli bombardment. The intelligence reporting underscores the cohesion of Iran’s clerical leadership despite the killing of ‘supreme leader’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the US and Israeli strikes.”

In just two weeks, Israel and its US sponsor have reduced the entire Middle East to chaos, spreading ripples of economic panic across the world.

Meanwhile, the orange-tinted “very stable genius” and his wind-up G.I. Joe cosplay guy, continue to whistle in the dark.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” according to US Presidunce Donnie Dementia, but “This is only just the beginning,” according to US Secretary for Christofascism Pete Kegsbreath.

Have there ever been two greater examples of incompetence and cognitive dissonance?

Friendly reminder. In 2022 Donnie declared he would end the Russian war with Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected POTUS. Four years on, that bloody quagmire still has no end in sight. But at least now all criticism of Tsar Putin is redundant.

Adding to Donald J Caligula’s latest catastrofuck, “The United States will release 172m barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to reduce oil prices that have soared due to supply shocks from war.”

Oops! Everyone but the batshit crazy Trump regime predicted “supply shocks from the war”! And The Chosen Ones are boo-hooing as they huddle in bomb shelters because Iran did what it always said it would do if attacked: hit back!

Yes, Iran responded to the Zionazi rogue state’s surprise attacks by returning fire on Israel as well as bombing neighbouring Arab states hosting US military infrastructure and personnel. It has also mined the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit passage for the global oil trade. Foreign oil tankers have been directly targeted by Iranian boats packed with explosives and apparently hundreds of ships are anchored around the region to avoid being attacked.

How long will they wait before the money runs out?

So far, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan are among the nations that Israel and its US sponsor have sucked into their thoroughly avoidable war of choice. Want some? Get some! One in? All in!

Even distant vassal state Australia has thrown its Akubra into the Israeli ring of fire, with its pusillanimous prime minister announcing he will send surveillance aircraft, air-to-air missiles and personnel to “protect and defend” civilians.

But not Iranian civilians, obviously. And certainly not Iranian schoolgirls.

There are around 40,000 to 50,000 US troops currently spread across at least nineteen military bases in the Middle East, from Egypt’s Mediterranean coast to Oman’s Arabian Sea shoreline. They are now all legitimate targets as Iran lashes out in all directions in self-defence. Iran has even targeted Azerbaijan and Cyprus. Cyprus hosts a RAF base; the UK is one of the countries from which US launches its bombing runs against Iran. But Azerbaijan? Why? As far as I could tell, the Yanks have no military infrastructure there, so I did some digging and realised Azerbaijan is a “strategic ally” of the United Snakes, with recent agreements having “further solidified this partnership, enhancing bilateral relations.”

Hilariously, the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, that the two countries signed just last month, states they “Reaffirm their support for each other’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders as the foundation of their bilateral relations.”

Who knew that El Presidente Naranja gives a flying fuck for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders? Just ask Greenland, just ask Denmark, just ask Canada, just ask Mexico, just ask Cuba, just ask Venezuela. Just ask Iran!

Faaark! I’m going out for more vodka. I have a feeling that Iran and its allies are only just beginning.