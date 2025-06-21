Featured

#ASKBOXHEAD - Bending Late

19 June 2025 1 minute read

Our Mr Boxhead. A legend of our lifetime. The Man in the Box has entertained us all with his amazing knowledge and quick wit. But what does he know about the footy...

Monsieur Boxhead,



Dwayne Russell just described Cam Rainer's successful shot on goal from the 50 as bending late. "It bends late" were his actual words.



Is it actually possible for a ball to bend late or would, in reality, the ball travel through a consistent arc?



Note that the BOM describes the weather conditions as "Brisbane area: Mostly sunny. Light winds."

From,

I's Got To Know

Dear I dunno,

A bending banana ball? Is this what you are describing? A physical event caused by a ball bending? Whether the air changed its density to allow an unusual ball trajectory?

Shit, I don't know. And I am not sure I care about this pigs bladder getting booted around by a strange cast of characters (Dwayne and Cam?). Here in my Box I chase no balls, and no ball chases me. This territory is 'Sports Free'. The cardboard accoutrement I wear doesn't need the roar of the crowd or the groan of the umpire.

No.

Instead, I will sit with my Box on me head, and my cute filipina girl on my lap, and let the world slip on by thank you.

Love,

Foxy Boxy