Featured

Bombing Iran - finally my dream is true!

Patriot 02 March 2026 1 minute read

I know I have bad mouthed

News of Trump's Tehran strikes reaches Patriot

Isn't this what I have been dreaming about for years? Why, just look on the pages of this esteemed Journal of Truth. I have been calling for it since New York's World Trade Towers got redeveloped back on 9/11.

https://www.xenoxnews.com/world-news/world-news/2979-from-tahrir-to-tehran-the-diabolical-links-between-the-qarab-springq-and-the-mad-mullahs

https://www.xenoxnews.com/world-news/middle-east/2868-turmoil-in-tunisia-tehrans-meddling-mullahs-at-it-again

https://www.xenoxnews.com/world-news/middle-east/517-blank-70905180

https://www.xenoxnews.com/world-news/middle-east/524-blank-83435709

And now it is happening? Well, I would say...

I HAVE NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE!