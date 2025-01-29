Featured

What would happen if we put Teddy Roosevelt's Big Stick into Trump's Hands?

Former Liberal who has seen the Trump light 29 January 2025 1 minute read

You may talk the talk, but in the end can you Walk the Walk?

Old Teddy Roosevelt was a strange old fella, but he never shied away from the Manifest Destiny of Idiotland. He Remembered the Maine, and freed the Filipinos. He had a big stick that he waved around like an American Winnie Churchill

Now there is a new Man in charge in Washington. Is this the Man ready to make the 21st Century the American Century?

Is he is willing to stand up for the downtrodden, unheard, silent masses?

Is he willing to confront the weaklings who have impeded the growth of our Great Nation?

Is he a Man that is willing to tell us about 'Life and How to Live It'?

If he is then let's get Teddy's Big Stick out and put it in his hand! Dig it up from the grave if needs be.

Wave that stick Mr President. Flex it. Lubricate it. And use it.

For you can be sure that our great Nation deserves it.