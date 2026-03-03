Featured

Trump's Iran plan - progress report

Major Denmore 03 March 2026 2 minutes read

The Peace President

In summary:

*Trump through his son-in-law send a proposal to Iran leadership and ask for a diplomatic response.

*The Ayatollah convenes a leadership meeting at his residence to discuss the proposal.

*The set up in place Trump approves a mass assassination of the Iran leadership.

*Team Trump think that they have won but their chosen successor to the Ayatollah was also incinerated.

*Iran also have a succession plan in place and begin targeting US bases and facilities across the middle east.

*The hit Gulf countries (GCC) flounder as their neutral commercial safe haven status is put at risk.

*The GCC are in a quandary. If they retaliate they will be seen by their populace as becoming allies with Israel.

*The US/Israel generated crisis is set to put oil and gas prices through the roof impacting economies around the world including the USA where Trump will be judged harshly in the mid-term elections.

*Ten's of Iranians come out celebrating the death of the Ayatollah and poll down a statue of him.

*Thousands of Iranians come out chanting "Death to America. Death To Israel."

*Trump comes out sheepishly and suggests the expected over night Iranian regime change will now take place after 4 or 5 weeks of bombing.

*The Trump admin's justification, for what is clearly an illegal attack, changes frequently.

*Trump says the bombing will increase dramatically over the coming weeks.

*Iran says the retaliatory bombing will increase dramatically over the coming weeks.

*Civilians, mothers, fathers, relatives and humanitarians grit their teeth with the fear of extreme pain and displacement courtesy Trump and Netanyahu.

*Fuckwits who buy the flimsy arguments for war celebrate death and disaster. They will only cry when they get to the bowser.