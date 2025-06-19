Featured

SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT

Max Gross 19 June 2025 8 minutes read

Well, I woke up this morning and I got myself a beer and saw news of yet another fustian rant by 79-year-old El Presidente Naranja aka the Orange Idiot. ABC News reports that ‘Donald Trump refuses to rule out US strikes’ and ‘Trump says he “may” or “may not” order US forces to join Israeli strikes on Iran, telling reporters “nobody knows what I’m going to do”.’

ABC continues: ‘Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video released by his office on Wednesday evening, said Israel was “progressing step by step” towards eliminating threats posed by Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.’ As abhorrent as the Iranian regime is, its “threats” only exist because Israel and the USA have threatened Iran for DECADES! In what bizarre universe does anyone imagine that Iran would just sit on its prayer mat and patiently wait to be bombed out of existence by Zionist fanatics and US gangsters?

Not to be outdone, Iran’s spritely, carefree “Supreme Leader”, 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei, declared that Iranians are standing “firm against an imposed war”: “The people of Iran do not surrender to any kind of imposition… The entry of America in this matter, the entry of America’s military in this matter would cause irreversible damage to itself and it will have a greater impact on that nation than on Iran.”

A bit like how Murdoch’s Fox News is a US government mouthpiece, the Mehr News Agency is a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran, but it reports ‘Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York rejected claims by U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran “reached out” and “wants to negotiate.” The permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York says no Iranian official has demanded a meeting at the White House.’ I think it’s pretty safe to assume Taco Man IS just making it up as he piss-farts along. His mind glitches every minute. What’s left of his disintegrating syphilitic brain is a buzzing wasp nest of flailing, floundering failure. Even he doesn’t know what he’s about to say or do. He admitted it!

Hey! Remember the Cuban Missile Crisis that had the world quaking in fear of WW3 with nukes? It was actually the Türkiye missile crisis. The US got the nuclear bomb rolling by installing missiles in Türkiye, so naturally the Soviet Union responded by trying to set up missiles in Cuba.

That nail-biting shitshow ended and underpants sales plummeted worldwide when presidential playboy JFK and jolly old Uncle Nikita agreed to put their toys away.

On 28 January this year, the so-called Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight, symbolically the “closest ever to human extinction.” I wonder what its current setting is! (The Doomsday Clock’s time is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board).

But Bibi the Butcher has cried wolf regarding nuclear weapons in Iran for thirty feckin’ years! Here’s a timeline I gleeped from Zionist mouthpiece JFEED:

1992: As a parliamentarian, Netanyahu warned the Israeli Knesset that Iran was “three to five years” away from developing nuclear weapons, urging an international coalition led by the U.S. to “uproot” the threat.

1995: In his book Fighting Terrorism, Netanyahu reiterated that Iran was three to five years from nuclear capability, emphasizing the need to stop it. This marked a continuation of his early warnings, though the timeline he provided had not materialized.

1996: During his first term as prime minister (1996–1999), Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress, warning that an Iranian nuclear weapon could have “catastrophic consequences” for Israel, the Middle East, and the world, claiming the deadline was “extremely close.”

2002–2012: As Iran’s nuclear program advanced, Netanyahu’s rhetoric intensified. In 2010, he told The Atlantic that Iran’s “messianic apocalyptic cult” controlling atomic bombs was a grave danger. In 2012, during closed talks, he claimed Iran was “a few months away” from nuclear capability. That same year, he delivered a widely publicized speech at the United Nations, using a cartoon bomb illustration to argue Iran could build a weapon within a year. However, leaked Israeli intelligence cables from 2012, reported by Al Jazeera, revealed that Israel’s own Mossad assessed Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, contradicting Netanyahu’s public claims.

2015: Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress again, opposing the Obama administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing it gave Iran a “pathway to the bomb.” His speech strained U.S.-Israel relations but aligned with his long-standing view that military action, not diplomacy, was the only way to stop Iran.

2018: After President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, Netanyahu praised the decision, continuing to advocate for a hardline stance. Iran’s then-foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, mocked Netanyahu as “the boy who cried wolf” for his repeated warnings.

2023–2024: Following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, Netanyahu framed Iran as the “head of the octopus,” linking its nuclear ambitions to its support for proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. He argued that the weakening of these proxies created a strategic window to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

2025: On June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a large-scale attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, military leadership, and missile programs, targeting sites like Natanz and killing figures like Revolutionary Guards commander Gen. Hossein Salami. Netanyahu justified the strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon within “a year or a few months,” claiming intelligence showed Iran had enough material for nine to fifteen bombs.

A picture dated on February 25, 2018 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office. Israeli police arrived on March 2, 2018 at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home where media reports said they were to question him for an eighth time over allegations of fraud and bribery. / AFP PHOTO / GALI TIBBONGALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

Over and over and over again for three decades, while murdering Iranians as well as Palestinians without batting an eyelid. Standard Israeli bullshit. So, here we go again, but this time Netanyahu attacked Iran with more than just scary accusations. That said, earlier this month Associated Press reported that ‘Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. In a separate report, the agency called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with its years-long probe.’

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s censure over purported Iranian non-compliance was its first in 20 years. Ever opportunistic and subject to no international constraints whatsoever, Israel used the IAEA’s report as justification to bomb Iran without warning. Naturally, Iran then abandoned planned ongoing nuclear talks with the USA. No doubt that was one of Netanyahu’s goals: to end negotiations. Israel hates negotiating. It prefers to bomb. Israel has, in fact, murdered negotiators, then as well as now.

More recently – like, just a couple of days ago – the IAEA warned that Israel’s bombing raids on Iran risk nuclear fallout!!!

Meanwhile, as reported by Aljazeera, ‘Iran’s government is facing pressure at home to take a harder line. A bill reportedly being prepared in parliament could pave the way for Iran to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, a move that would deal a severe blow to global nonproliferation efforts.’

Friendly reminder: Israel NEVER signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is exempt from UN weapons inspections, and it was the orange idiot who scrapped a multilateral deal with Iran that allowed the US government to monitor Iran’s weapons program back in 2017. And now we are here!

According to Politifact ‘Under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iran agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and allow continuous monitoring of its compliance in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. The agreement was set to expire over 10 to 25 years.’

‘Lisa Koch, an expert on American foreign policy and nuclear weapons and a Claremont McKenna College associate professor of government, told PolitiFact. “But I can say that if the United States had stayed in the (Iran agreement), and if everything had continued to go as it had been going between January 2016 and the U.S. withdrawal, Iran would still have an internationally monitored nuclear program and would not possess uranium enriched to the level at which Iran could decide to build nuclear bombs on a short timeline.”‘

A month ago a spokesman for the aging Ayatollah warned “If you make a mistake regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, you will force Iran to take that path, because it must defend itself.” But the US-approved and guaranteed bombing of Iran by Israel was not a mistake. It was calculated, it was deliberate, it was planned. And as Oman’s Foreign Minister quite rightly said after the attacks, it is also “illegal, unjustifiable and a grave threat to regional stability.”

But Israel and its US sponsor have been a threat to regional stability for decades. Israel is a gangrenous open wound that refuses to heal. Stop scratching it, Bibi!

As for my country Down Under, the Land of Oz, that jelly-backed American vassal state, I have to agree with a comment I saw in The Guardian: “I’m not holding my breath for any material leadership/action from Australia. Between Albo, Marles and Wong, they have demonstrated and uncanny coordinated ability to misread the will of Australians on international relations and defense from AUKUS to Gaza and avoid anything that looks like leadership at any cost.”

Meanwhile, I’ve placed an online order for a week’s worth of brand new underpants.