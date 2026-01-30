Featured

#AskBoxhead - Visions

28 January 2026 3 minutes read

Dear Boxhead,

The pithy quote on this website says:



"I admit that my visions can never mean to other men as much as they do to me. I do not regret this. All I ask is that my results should convince seekers after truth that there is beyond doubt something worth while seeking, attainable by methods more or less like mine. I do not want to father a flock, to be the fetish of fools and fanatics, or the founder of a faith whose followers are content to echo my opinions. I want each man to cut his own way through the jungle."

The Confessions of Aleister Crowley, Ch. 66



Is this Crowley a reputable character? If he is does that mean I should give more importance to the visions that I have had? (some very memorable ones)



Up to now I kind of dismissed them as a kind of hallucination or momentary schizophrenic aberration.



Despite how unusual these experiences were perhaps I am ignoring critical information?

Yours sincerely,

Farley Rational

Dear Farley,

I know it may be a shock given my exterior, but I do live grounded in reality. No fairys in the dell for me, just the straight up truth! My eyes gaze out of my cardboard box with the power known to only a few men. The power of Wisdom. The power of Grace. And the power of Serenity. Something you can be sure old Al had none of! Maybe if he had stuck a box over his noggin he wouldn't have gone off to Egypt and started all his gobbledygook of worshiping Horus, banging virgins, and ending up a junky. Though his mantra of 'Cunt, Cognac, and Cocaine' does have some attraction...

Yeh, fuck it. I am gunna get the Horns on the Box. Gunna prance out in the moon. Summoning diseased spectres with my loud cooing. Banging bitches in graveyards... Yeh, count me in Aleister; Do what thou Wilt!

Haha. Of course not. I am a relaxed kind of guy. Living the good life in my Box, I don't wonder about the hereafter and the Demons located therein. My mind is my playground, and the nice lass on my knee is all my spiritual needs require...

So yeh, no visions or need for them here. And I reckon would be the same for you Farley. Just remember, if you are feeling uneasy or in a emotional funk, drink a slab and bang the Box on your head. You'll never look back.

Cheers&beers,

Boxy