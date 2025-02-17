Featured

Why Americans become the killers of innocent Childern

Anonymous Submission 17 February 2025 3 minutes read

It is astonishing.





AIPAC ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COx-t-Mk6UA ) and the Evangelical Church are implicated in one of the most devastating genocides in history, targeting innocent women and children in Gaza.

These organizations have provided Israel with explosives to enable their genocidal actions. Gaza has been declared a disaster zone, severely lacking in vital resources necessary for survival. AIPAC, the Evangelical Church, and Israel have ravaged 90% of Gaza, leading to the destruction of 437,600 homes and the loss of one million lives, including 50,000 individuals currently trapped under rubble, with 80% of the casualties being women and children.



They have also destroyed 330,000 meters of water pipelines, leaving the population without access to potable water.



Furthermore, over 655,000 meters of underground sewage systems have been devastated, depriving residents of essential sanitation facilities. The destruction encompasses 2,800,000 meters of roadways, making transportation impossible for the affected population. Additionally, 3,680 kilometers of the electrical grid have been dismantled, resulting in widespread power outages.



The assault has led to the demolition of 48 hospitals, eliminating crucial healthcare facilities for those in need. Moreover, the actions of AIPAC, the Evangelical Church, and Israel have disrupted the education of over 785,000 students, with 494 schools and universities being completely destroyed, many as a result of aerial bombardments. They have also targeted 981 mosques, effectively suppressing the prayers of the homeless who seek divine assistance.



Consequently, over 39,000 young children have been left orphaned, lacking parents or guardians to provide care.



It is important to highlight that the historical context of warfare has never seen a situation where 80% of a nation has been devastated, 100% of its population has been displaced, and 50% of the casualties are children. Recognizing the seriousness of this situation is imperative. Organizations such as AIPAC and the Evangelical Church in America are contributing to what can only be characterized as genocide.



https://www.youtube.com/shorts/IrX9v6DKH1g



The implications of American taxpayer funding in relation to Israel's actions against innocent children are concerning:



1. A thorough examination of Israel's precarious circumstances is necessary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAfIYtpcBxo



2. The impact of financial influence, often linked to specific groups, significantly affects these dynamics. Additional information can be accessed through the provided link.



https://mega.nz/file/FqhzGKbB#bsX4PD-O59HEA0-rynD29xkk47dmddycY5CjZfoDLYg



3. Insights into the views of U.S. leadership regarding AIPAC and the Evangelical Church can be investigated through the following resource.



https://www.tiktok.com/@thefearlessqueenmel/video/7307640994579680542?lang=en&q=why%20dont%20Americans%20knowl%20what%20you%20have%20seen%20&t=1701880206555



The heartbreaking reality of innocent children suffering at the hands of powerful Israeli forces using American weaponry is evident in numerous media reports.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COx-t-Mk6UA



It is essential to remain informed by consulting trustworthy news sources.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNyUyrR0PHo



It is imperative to take action by expressing your concerns to your government regarding the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. If you are unable to do so, please consider sharing this message along with the provided links with at least four friends, encouraging them to do the same. This will help raise awareness about the situation. It is a tragic irony that those who suffered during the Holocaust are now perceived as contributing to the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.



Failure to engage in this advocacy may suggest a lack of compassion.