Goodnight Vienna!

Max Gross 28 February 2025 2 minutes read

Things are getting wa-aaay out of control out there, folks. I can smell the toxic fumes of the US dumpster fire from wa-aaay over here on the New South Wales Far South Coast, across the Bay of Australia.

There is absolutely no question that Genocide Joe Biden should have bowed out much, much sooner so Happy Harris could have a bit more breathing space but the arrogant bastard has been comfortably entrenched in the political status quo for so long he threw her to the wolves rather than get off the fucking stage.

Biden opened the door to Trump, Musk and the entire gob-smacking gang rape taking place in broad daylight right there on the kitchen table. While the kids are eating! And now we get to watch the USA burn to the ground in real time.

But hey! Dudes! Dudarenos! Kamaraden, Péngyou and Droogs! Ma-aaate! Maybe, after all, ridding the world of the USA is not such a bad idea.

Because neither the Demoncrats in the USA or Laborts Down Under have learned a feckin’ thing. Ditch ’em. Feck ’em. Build a new opposition. One (or two or three or whatever) that actually goes for the feckin’ RWNJ jugular.

Obscurantism and witch trials must not, not, NOT be normalised. AmeriKKKa must NOT be allowed to grate again.

Sooner rather than later, brothers and sisters, because although my bunker is deep and well provisioned, I would rather not stay down here for another feckin’ four years.

Goodnight Vienna!