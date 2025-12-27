Featured

BONDI BLUES

Max Gross 27 December 2025 4 minutes read

Overnight, the Minns LABOR government here in my cooked home state of New South Wales handed police the authority to enact a blanket refusal of all public assemblies for up to three months after “a terrorist incident.” The police commissioner has the “discretion” to turn that power on and can extend it in two-week increments.

According to Premier Minns, “It will ban processions, that is moving protests, but in relation to static protests, it will also allow police to move them on in certain circumstances,” ABC News reports. All pretty arbitrary. And right on cue, the Israeli president Isaac Herzog has been invited by both Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) for a formal state visit early in the new year.

That’s the Israeli president who war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to grant him a pardon from long-standing corruption charges. The Israeli president who last year was photographed – for publicity purposes, among grinning occupation forces – writing the phrase “I rely on you” on a shell to be dropped on shattered Gaza.

The moment he sets foot Down Under, Herzog should be arrested for his role in genocide but is more likely to be given a big wet Aussie kiss on the arse.

Adding to the Bondi blues shenanigans, a headline in The Guardian today is unsurprising: “Retribution fears as Australian Muslims see surge in Islamophobic hate since Bondi terror attack.” The news reports states “Threats and hate speech against Muslim Australians have surged in the wake of the Bondi beach attack, with one mosque receiving dozens of offensive phone calls and reports of people being targeted in the street… The Islamophobia Register Australia received 126 reported hate incidents in the week after the 14 December shooting – 10 times more than it had received each of the two weeks prior.”

In other words, threats and hate speech against Aussie Muslims was commonplace prior to the 14 December Bondi Beach atrocity but it’s even worse now.

In other news, The Guardian reports that ‘A former jihadi who claims to have knowledge of how the Islamic State works in the Philippines says he believes it is unlikely the alleged Bondi gunmen met with the group when they “haphazardly” travelled to the country before the attack.’ And Eduardo Año, the Philippines’ national security adviser, is quoted as saying “it is clear the Bondi gunmen never left Davao nor received military-style training in the Philippines.”

The killers apparently took a flight from Sydney to Manila to Davao, leaving an obvious ID trail. As for their purported links to ISIS, if the Philippines government can’t find ISIS, how likely is it that some random Aussie tourist did?

But those of us who are not Muslim can sleep easy now because Aussie gun-lovers will no longer be able to legally own more than four guns. Four. Wow. Firearms categories A, B, C and D include long guns such as rifles and shotguns. Categories A and B include guns available for use by civilians with a standard gun licence. Standard! Category C licences are apparently strictly restricted and only available to those worthies – mainly farmers, again – who can prove a specific need for rapid-fire shotguns or low-powered rifles. Ah, all that pesky native wildlife! And “farmers” will be allowed up to ten firearms to keep those cockatoos and wedge-tailed eagles on the run.

So, if the Bondi murderers “only” had four guns… what difference would it have made? But banning public protests against genocide will protect the… er, public? From what? Orchestrated Zionist lobby pile-ons?

Meanwhile, taking the Bondi bloodbath as an opportunity for self-promotion, a certain has-been temporary prime minister that didn’t last for even one term has been busily doing the rounds again, yammering about antisemitism and gun control. Yes, our old mate, Tony Abbott aka the Mad Monk, the bloke who approved the eight-shot Adler shotgun as a Category B firearm in 2015.

Now here’s the punchline: the weapons apparently used by the two murderers at Bondi Beach were… wait for it… category B Adler straight pull shotguns.

Finally, a friendly reminder. In July the Federal Court of Australia ruled that criticism of Israel, Zionism and the Israel Defense Forces are NOT antisemitic and therefore do not breach the law. So shove that up your Zionist sphincter Jillian Segal!