Featured

HAPPY NEW FEAR

Max Gross 01 January 2026 2 minutes read

Nobody is safe until everybody is safe.

Deadly bushfires and a cyclone in Western Australia, lethal floods in Queensland and sicko looting in Tasmania: ‘looters have targeted the Dolphin Sands community on Tasmania’s east coast, just weeks after the town was ravaged by a bushfire that destroyed 19 homes’, according to ABC News.

But that’s nothing compared with what Palestinians endure every fucking day.

And as it continues its genocidal spree in Gaza, Israel has shut down thirty seven essential aid groups, including Médecins Sans Frontières, while winter storms and floods add to the misery of the surviving population.

Since October 2023, Israeli occupation forces have murdered more than 1,700 aid workers in Gaza , an average of two per day!

Here in Australia, there has been a surge in Islamophobic “incidents” since the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, and Muslims are taking precautionary and security measures, with people sleeping in mosques. The government – federal as well as state – has done fuckall to allay their fears, while bending over backwards to reassure Aussie Jews of their safety.

The self-defeating political overreach continues. “Public assemblies” have been banned in Sydney. Excluding last night’s New Year’s Eve firework extravaganza on the harbour, of course! The New South Wales police commissioner immediately used these new powers to declare the South West Metropolitan, North West Metropolitan and Central Metropolitan areas “restricted” from assemblies. The declaration may be extended fortnightly for up to three months… or more.

Do the cops or their boss NSW state premier Minns or anyone else genuinely believe that these new draconian anti-protest laws – obviously aimed at pro-Palestine activity – would have prevented the Bondi massacre? Does he really think those two perps would have abandoned their plans for mass murder? Does he seriously expect people to believe the killers would have given a single solitary shit???

It’s absurd. And all to appease the treasonous Zionist lobby that is actively undermining Australia on Israel’s behalf.

Happy fucking new year!