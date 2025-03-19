Featured

The New McCarthyism

Max Gross 19 March 2025 9 minutes read

As the New McCarthyism sweeps the world, it will probably soon be illegal to say this but here goes: Israel is a racist, terrorist rogue state with no right to exist.

Yes, the New McCarthyism: Zionism!

(FILES) A picture dated on February 25, 2018 shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office. Israeli police arrived on March 2, 2018 at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home where media reports said they were to question him for an eighth time over allegations of fraud and bribery. / AFP PHOTO / GALI TIBBONGALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

While most of the world is outraged by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it remains relatively mute regarding the far, far worse crimes against humanity Israel inflicts upon Palestinians. But hey, we got rid of Saddam, right? And Osama? So when will the world form a Coalition of the Willing to invade Israel, impose regime change, and establish a democracy within the original U.N. mandated borders. And a free and sovereign Palestinian state! And when will the Australian government – my government- do more than just squeak and make weak excuses?

Why are our two major political parties pandering to the racist, rogue, apartheid state of “Israel”? Why do both the Libs and the Labs preference Israel above Palestine? Are they that craven? That impotent? Or are they willingly complicit?

Wait, what? Did I just call the LNP and ALP “major” parties? My bad! Both continue to hemorrhage primary votes and neither is “popular” in any real sense. Do the overpaid fuckwits behind closed doors who dream up glib slogans, dud policies and infantile tag lines ever even wonder why their parties keep losing support?

Opposition “leader” Deadeyes Dutton drools at the prospect of mimicking Mob Boss Trump, given that he has no ideas of his own apart from looting the national treasury. Yeah, sure, Dud! Arrest your critics, gag, deport, slander and assault. Give Bibi the Butcher’s knob a thorough polish! The fucker would love that!

Speaking of Dutton, old mate Beachbob summed him up neatly: “All you have to do is glance in his general direction to realise there is absolutely nothing there. Absolutely nothing.”

But Labor prime minister Elboweasy and his Attorney-General Greyfuss willingly dance to the Zionist lobby’s twisted tune too. They jig and hop around on cue. It was Squeaky Elbow who almost immediately agreed with Dutton to introduce harsher “laws“, “tougher” penalties”, to muzzle legitimate criticism of Israel’s ceaseless atrocities and crimes against humanity. And at state level, Labor as well as CONservative premiers continue to enact draconian anti-protest laws at the behest of Israel’s fifth column.

Jerks knee-jerking at the slightest raised eyebrow towards Israel’s right to commit genocide. For pity’s sake, when will OUR government do more than just bleat and squeak and shoot the messenger? In my home state of New South Wales, the Labor premier Mini-Minns’ allegiance was shamelessly proclaimed in 2023 when long-suffering Palestinian resistance fighters briefly escaped their besieged Gaza prison and Minns ordered the iconic Sydney Opera House to be smeared top to bottom in the colours of the Israeli national flag, the flag of the oppressor, the tyrant, the mass murderer. Many of my fellow Aussies were outraged. Many were not. Many didn’t even notice.

Yeah, generally speaking, Aussies have short attention spans, are easily distracted, and are not all that politically engaged. So, yeah, that’s why Australia is burdened by reactionary Tory/LNP governments more often and for longer periods than with… the other disappointing cunts. But here we go again. In just a matter of weeks Australians will face another federal election three-ring-circus. And here I am again whinging about things as if it matters.

Fa-aark! If everybody who is sick and tired of the swings and roundabouts of the obsolete ALP/LNP game of increasingly pointless musical chairs, then use your fuckin’ noggins! We have a pretty good preferential voting system Down Under (Not like the poor old batshit crazy Yanks). Use it. Consider your choices carefully. Vote Strategically. Make sure the LP is last on your ballot and Labor is second last. Put the Greens or whichever progressive Independents you prefer FIRST, in descending order. Break the corrupt matrix. Discard the moth-eaten duopoly! It won’t happen overnight but it will happen…

Ye gods, if only I had the powers of necromancy, I would raise the legendary Labor giant Gough Whitlam from his grave. Shee-it. I’d even settle for a rejuvenated Keating, spiffy suits and antique clocks at all. But this mob? The current sad and sorry Milquetoasts that comprise our Labor government? Not one of them is fit to tie Whitlam’s shoelaces. And some of those “honourable”members may as well be sitting on the Opposition benches, for all the difference they make.

Whew! I got a bit excited there and strayed from my main theme: the New McCarthyism. Must have been that last glass of Canadian Club. Oh! Canada!

The universal chorus of predictable hysterical Islamophobia that erupted from news that an old caravan was conveniently found containing even older explosives and an orgy of dubious evidence supposedly signifying an unprecedented threat to Jewish Aussies was not just absurd, it was totally, fuckin’ mistaken. But they all jumped aboard the “anti-Semitism” “crime wave” wagon, despite it having no wheels and no fuckin’ horse: politicians, media hacks, Zionist lobby operatives. ALL jumped up and down yelling “terrorism!” Even though the investigating police as well as the original news report itself expressed doubts. Whoops!

And as it turns out, the entire thing was bullshit, a fake, a set-up, a stunt, a HOAX! But the psychotic Israeli global threat is all too real. If only our political leaders would call this Zionist shitfuckery out! Instead, they cluck and cower. The Zionist Lobby thinks it can intimidate us all and, as far as our governments and mass media are concerned, it CAN!

Oh, but HAMAS, I hear somebody in the back stalls yelp, waving an Israeli flag and flinging a stale bagel in my direction.

Spare me the knee-jerk whataboutism. May I respectfully remind y’all that Hamas didn’t even exist until the mid 1980s while “Israel” has been robbing, terrorising and murdering Palestinians since Zionist terrorists invented it in 1947. In fact Zionist terrorists have been doing this murderous shit for around 100 years! Like ’em or not, Hamas is a legitimate resistance movement fighting Israeli tyranny. That’s the bottom line. Everything else is just piss and wind, blood and bone, hasbara and historic fact.

Netanyahu is worse than Putin and Trump stuck together. And most Israelis are racist psychopaths. Fortunately, many Jews realise this and oppose the so-called state of “Israel.” Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews.

Hmm, here’s a thought: stitching Putin, Trump and Netanyahu end-to-end would make the creepiest human caterpillar ever imagined.

Trump? Pfft! The USA is gone. Forget it. We don’t need it. Let Diaper Donnie and his MAGA-maniacs roll around in the ashes while the rest of the world moves on. But will my country move on? Will Australia move on?

Dump AUKUS, for starters! AUKUS was just ex-prime minister Sideshow Scott Morrison’s post-politics job application with the U.S. arms manufacturing and procurement industry. Why our current PM Antonio Elboweasy rubber-stamped this folly within hours and without seeing any details is beyond all comprehension. I mean, that was fuckin’ pathetic, confirming yet again Australia’s vassal state status.

Australia should cut all ties with the clearly insane USA. Close Pine Gap and expel all US military personnel. Let’s face it, the Trumpers have declared war against the rest of the world.

Okay, okay, we all know what happened to the first and last bloke who threatened to close Pine Gap, so I wouldn’t put it past the Orange Idiot to invade Australia to protect that CIA spy base. So Pine Gap is here to stay… until it disappears in a mushroom cloud. Yes, children, Australia has a great big bullseye pasted onto it. So here’s how it will go down. The Orange Idiot provokes war with China. China targets the nearest U.S. military assets. Anyone care for a jolly jaunt to the scenic Pine Gap crater?

Meanwhile Elboweasy twiddles his well-manicured thumbs. Make no mistake, AUKUS is HIS dead albatross now. He agreed to it and then had months (eight, was it?) to reject this unsigned shitty proposal but instead waited and then joined Genocide Joe Biden for a photo op. And now Trumpty Dumpty calls the shots and Australians have been rooted. Again!

Oh! Canada! From way over here in Australia, I salute you. Yes, I’m doing my bit for the cause and am really enjoying watching the Orange Idiot burn the USA to the ground so that he and his salivating sycophants can rule the wreckage!

As for Ukraine, guess what! If Ukraine wasn’t so gullible as to believe US, UK and Russian guarantees of security and had kept it’s substantial nuclear weapons stockpile, it wouldn’t be in the mess it’s in now. Signing the Budapest Memorandum was a disaster for Ukraine. And now? They have been well and truly shafted by their U.S. ‘ally’.

Never forget what that monstrous old war criminal Kissinger may or may not have once said: “The word will go out to the nations of the world that it may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

Here endeth the lesson.

So, anyway, this really is the New McCarthyism, when the merest whisper by some Zionist gobshite or Israeli stooge destroys peoples lives. So, what to do? And how? Public protest? You get pepper-sprayed and arrested. Write to your MP? You get ignored. Sign a petition? The petition gets ignored. I am reduced to just whining and ranting on my blog site and posting frustrated comments on social media. Fat lot of good that does! But at least it keeps me off the streets.

Meanwhile, the runaway climate crisis freight train is heading straight for us and here we sit slumped in our deckchairs on Titanic (is that one too many metaphors???).

Now, once more for the feisty little Zionist fucker in the back stalls, and even though the Australian Federal Police will probably kick in my door, I leave you all with my parting howl at the moon: Israel had NO right to exist. Unless it is willing to exist without committing apartheid, terrorism and genocide.