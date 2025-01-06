Featured

Everything new is old again

Max Gross 06 January 2025 2 minutes read

The only way to stop Israel’s genocidal rampage in Palestine is to stop the USA. The likelihood of that is zero.

ABC News reports: ‘President Joe Biden has notified Congress of an $US8 billion ($13 billion) arms sale to Israel, according to two US officials. A series of air strikes hit parts of Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 31 people, according to the Hamas-run civil defence agency. Gaza’s health ministry says a total of 136 people had been killed over the previous 48 hours.’

Aljazeera reports: ‘Israeli attacks have killed more than 200 Palestinians across Gaza over the last three days as the military continues to hit residential buildings, people gathering in the streets, marketplaces, and shelters… Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 45,805 Palestinians and wounded 109,064 since October 7, 2023.’

And that’s not counting the previous 76 years and more of Zionist terrorism!

Most of Israel’s victims are women and children. Yes, Israeli snipers target children!

In the Occupied West Bank, the corrupt and thoroughly discredited Palestinian Authority (PA) has banned Al Jazeera – just as Israel has done – in an attempt to muzzle criticism of its “security operation” in the Jenin refugee camp where the PA is doing Israel’s dirty work. The PA is a creation of the so-called Oslo Accords between Palestinian and Israeli knobs way back in 1993. The Accords stipulated that the PA “recognise Israel and eliminate Palestinian armed groups” in exchange for a Palestinian state alongside Israel by 1999.

But Israel just used the last 30 years to expand its illegal “settlements” – populated by mostly American, Polish and Russian fanatics – on stolen Palestinian land. Oh, the irony… or something.

And what does the so-called “rule-based” world order do? SFA. Palestinians are apparently expendable. According to deranged Israelis, Palestinians are not even human. Ukrainians, however, absolutely must be saved from the evil Russians. The hypocrisy is sickening. If there was any justice in the world the USA would be supporting Palestinians against Israel. And pigs will fly.

Amazingly, Ukrainian forces still occupy a part of Russia’s Kursk region, held now since August, which Russian forces have been unable to dislodge, despite the deployment of ‘approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers to support Moscow’s forces, according to Western and Ukrainian intelligence.’ This ridiculous and totally avoidable war has been grinding on for almost three grotesque years. In you can believe The Wall Street Journal, about one million Ukrainians and Russians have been killed or wounded since the war began.

But North Koreans defending Russia? How feckin’ crazy is that!

Happy New Tears!