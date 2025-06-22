Featured

PISS IN OUR TIME

Max Gross 22 June 2025 5 minutes read

A country that has no nuclear arsenal is attacked by two that have, including the only country on Earth to have actually used nuclear bombs on civilians. Using B-2 bombers, the USA has attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, joining Israel’s unprovoked and completely illegal war against Iran.

Just a couple of days ago, the Mango Mussolini declared he will make a decision on whether or not the USA will join Israel’s war “within the next two weeks.” Time flies, eh! Having himself broken international law as well as US law to do so, the orange idiot Donald J Caligula then used his social media bullhorn to threaten Iran that any retaliation against the United States “will be met with force”.

The Mango Mussolini really is nuts. Of course Iran will retaliate! What other option does it have? Roll over and die so Israel can march in and take over?

Former Aussie prime minister, the disgraced and loathsome Scott Morrison – who these days works for the US arms industry – raised his head from the sewer to say Australia should express support for US strikes. The leader of the Greens made more sense by stating the obvious: the US bombing of Iran a “blatant breach of international law”, and represents a “fundamental threat to world peace.”

Pastor Scott Morescum

The Guardian reports some international law expert saying it was “virtually impossible” to mount a case that the US’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites were legal under international law: “The really concerning aspect of this is the precedent it sets. If the United States can do this, and this is a precedent that the United States is taking in terms of its interpretation of self defence, or the way in which you can use force, then other states will take that into account in terms of how they consider their own future conduct.” But the USA already did that multiple times; most infamously in its invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Like Israel, the USA doesn’t give a shit about international law.

So Putin can go ahead and seize all of Ukraine now and Xi can grab Taiwan anytime he pleases and nobody can say otherwise because, well, if Israel and USA can get away with “preemptive” war, so can Russia and China. Right?

Barely concealing his hard-on, Australia’s Defence Minister – that US stooge Marles – parroted the usual bullshit that Israel has a right to defend itself. After attacking Iran first! Orwellian madness. The longstanding threat to peace and stability in the region is Israel enabled by the USA!

Friendly reminder: “The IAEA, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, admitted it has “no credible indication” of an active, coordinated weapons program in Iran. But it is precisely because Trump reneged on an established inspection deal with Iran during his first term that the IAEA can no longer fully monitor Iran’s production and inventory of centrifuges, and it can no longer conduct snap inspections. He broke it and now, rather than fix it, the orange idiot is wrecking the entire joint.

A reporter in Washington for Aljazeera spelled it out: ‘The US president said is that the US has erased this threat to Israel. But he did not say, “this threat to the United States”. That is not going to sit well with a lot of Americans who believe that Israel has now dragged the US into a vulnerability that could result in a broader escalation in the Middle East, that could involve putting American troops at risk and drawing even further resources paid by the American taxpayers.’

So much for “America First”.

Trumpty Dumpty has his very own war now, on behalf of Bloodbath Bibi, the Butcher of Gaza, who crowed “History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons.” To quote that solemn old cunt Bernard Keane: “The regime change the West needs is the end of Netanyahu. His far-right regime’s unprovoked attack on Iran is another in the long list of examples of how the right is now the biggest threat to global stability and security.”

But let’s be very clear about this. Iran did not attack Israel until Israel attacked Iran, with US help. Mad mullahs aside, Iran is defending itself. And with the orange idiot escalating the violence on a whim, worse is surely to come.

For context, I’m going to quote a slab of text about Iran from Richard Hames, a bloke Forbes Asia describes as “one of the smartest people on the planet”:

“… a democracy overthrown in 1953 by Anglo-American operatives for the crime of nationalizing its oil. The CIA’s coup reinstated the Shah—a tyrant whose torture squads (trained by SAVAK and Mossad) disappeared thousands. When Iranians finally revolted in 1979, the West recoiled not at the Shah’s brutality but at the loss of a pliant client. Now, the same powers that strangled Iranian democracy lecture its theocrats on human rights—a grotesque pantomime. I am sorry to say that Netanyahu embodies this hypocrisy. He rails against Iran’s “aggression” while annexing Palestinian land, arms settlers who burn olive groves, and starves Gaza into submission. His hysteria over Iran’s nuclear program (still unproven after decades of sanctions) mirrors the WMD lies he helped sell in 2003. Remember his cartoon bomb stunt at the UN? Pure theatre. What truly terrifies him isn’t ayatollahs with centrifuges but a regional order where Israel isn’t the unchecked hegemon.”

Just like Netanyahu, Trump is now a war criminal.

Meanwhile, forgotten in Gaza, 500,000 people are facing starvation and the entire population is at risk as Israel continues its siege and genocide, also with the hot and eager assistance of the Trump regime. Just a couple of days ago Israeli Occupation Forces murdered another 23 Palestinians after opening fire on crowds gathered near an aid distribution site.

Since October 2023, Israel has massacred at least 55,706 people in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children. Feck knows what the total death toll is after 76 years!

If I was an American tourist I’d be heading home asap!