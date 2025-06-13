Featured

IT’S ALL TOO MUCH!

Max Gross 13 June 2025 10 minutes read

Overwhelmed. That’s the word I think best describes why I haven’t had a major online whine about current affairs for months.

Not the recent re-election of Australia’s watery Albanese Labor government. Not the increasingly farcical and deranged Trump regime and the orange idiot’s break-up with whack-job Space Karen Musk, that every man and his dog saw coming a light year away. Not the Los Angeles protests that some call the start of a new American civil war. Not the brutal Russia-Ukraine stalemate. Not even the ceaseless atrocities of Zionazi “Israel” which continues to have total immunity and faces no consequences of conducting genocide in plain sight.

The rules-based world order? Selective at best. Non-existent at worst. Complicit, in fact.

So I’ve been hiding in my bunker, drinking too much, writing too little, listening to everything from Chopin to One Whole Hand to Teresa Berganza, just trying to avoid reality as best I can. Despair seems a logical if not the only sane response. Depressed? That too, seems a natural outcome. Get drunk, curl up in a corner, go mute, open a Netflix account, zone out. Which is, of course, what the Trumps, Putins and Netanyahus of the world want us to do.

I’m not sure what triggered my latest impotent diatribe but I saw an advertisement for Mission Australia that raised my tipsy ire. The ad said 3000 people an hour seek help because they are homeless, which begs the immediate question: why isn’t the government providing that support instead of leaving it to charity NGOs? Why aren’t our federal and state governments ensuring that none of us are homeless? What the fuck are we paying tax for if not to make sure we are all looked after? Yeah, yeah, I know that sanctimonious bitch Maggie Thatcher declared “there’s no such thing as society” but she’s long dead and so is her Ayn Rand bullshit. Or is it?

Friendly reminder: it was Anthony Albanese – aka Elmo Easy – our recently reelected LABOR prime minister, who declared in 2022 “no one left behind!” as his sales pitch to voters. But the homeless, the jobless and old farts who subsist on the aged pension – no assets, no other income – have been roundly ignored, not to mention the repeated deaths in custody of indigenous Aussies. So I won’t mention it!

Sure, Labor IS “better” than the L/NP… but the bar is so low the ALP could hardly be worse. Like many former Labor voters, I want Labor to be the very best not just a bit better. Alas!

Our Labor government claims to be pro-active in the fight to mitigate the increasingly hazardous consequences of global warming made worse by human stupidity, mainly from fossil fuel use. And yes, it has pushed renewable energy… while approving more fossil fuel mining. Murray Watt, the Federal Environment Minister – aka The Fixer – recently approved Australia’s biggest fossil fuel project, gas mining giant Woodside’s North West Shelf extension! One step forward, one step back? I didn’t vote for the fuckers because although they sometimes talk the talk, they don’t walk the walk so much as skip through the fucking coal mine!

As Richard Denniss wrote for The Australia Institute, “Since coming to office in 2022, the Albanese Government has approved numerous new coal mines, gas projects, and expansions. They’ve handed billions in subsidies to fossil fuel projects. And they’ve committed public money to support exploration for new gas and coal reserves.”

Meanwhile, the highest recorded increase in carbon particles in Earth’s atmosphere occurred May 24 to May 25. To maintain climate stability, we apparently need to aim for around 350 parts per million but are already at 430ppm, the very cusp of irreversible climate change. Adapt or die? We are running out of time to adapt and so is every other animal and plant on our fragile little blue ball.

That is why these LNG decisions by our government are not just treacherous. Ultimately, they are suicidal. The global warming trend is clear but this mob – like the previous mob – really isn’t taking the threat seriously, hooked as it is to fossil fuel industry “donations” to the party. And that’s only part of this limp-dick Labor government’s betrayal.

Because of his fear and loathing of the Greens, Elmo Easy is currently relishing the defection of a senator from the Greens to the Labor party, the only serious opponent now that the L/NP has shat its shorts and is bouncing off walls. Again. The fact that Dorinda Cox is Indigenous and has strongly objected to extending the North West Shelf gas project that the Labor government just rubber-stamped doesn’t seem to concern the PM. He reckons Ms Cox “understands that being a member of the Labor Party means that she will support positions that are made by the Labor Party”.

That doesn’t sound like a threat at all, does it!

Remember, folks, just like its reactionary L/NP predecessors, Labor governments have no qualms privatising public assets, redistributing wealth to corporate mates, handing out obscene amounts in corporate welfare, eroding pensions, ignoring climate change and housing inequity, greedily sucking the fossil fuel industry tit and maintaining the systemic impoverishment of Jobseeker, Newstart, Workforce Australia or whatever the fuck they renamed it. Poor fella, my cuntry!

The current Australian Labor Party – federal as well as state – is a fading shadow of what it once was. The party of Gough Whitlam is now an empty, desiccated snail shell, a ghost of what once was the party of the plebs, the strugglers, the workers and down-and-outs. But with the L/NP a self-destructive Far Right ratbag rabble on the road to extinction, the compromised ALP has occupied the CONservative constituency the L/NP left behind. Labor is no longer a party of the Left, nor is it in the mythical “sensible Centre”. It is a Soft-Right party. Shit-Lite!

Rusted-on Labor cheer squaddies like to claim that Elmo is reversing the damage done by the ousted and increasingly irrelevant L/NP. Well, yeah, sort of, but slowly. Very, very slowly. Mustn’t spook the sheep… or the fossil fuel industry… or the gambling industry… or the Murdochs… or the Zionist lobby. Tip-toe through the genocide!

But hey! According to ABC News “Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom have announced sanctions against far-right Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The pair will face a travel ban and their assets will be frozen.” I’m sure those two Zionazi fanatics are trembling in their jackboots.

What a minimal and pathetic response to genocide in plain sight! FFS sanction ISRAEL, not just a couple of Zio psychos!

Where was I? Oh, fuck, I’m still right here!

Human ingenuity, creativity and compassion are matched only by human cruelty, venality, depravity and destruction. How is that even possible? Are we not men, women, dogs and cats and phagocytes? Are we not humane humans? I’m sure many of us have struggled with that negative/positive, push-me-pull-you paradigm all our lives.

Meanwhile, here in Australia, the craven Albanese Labor government curls up into a trembling ball of bum fluff at the mere thought of Zionist lobby disapproval.

But braver souls do exist and do what they can. In the latest futile attempt to breach Israel’s siege of Gaza, the charity vessel Madleen was attacked in international waters – an act of piracy – by Israel, as expected. At least this time nobody was killed.

But what happened to Greta Thunberg and the other crew and passengers? Kidnapped. Bizarrely, Israel claimed they had “entered Israel illegally”, when in fact they were forced to the mainland by armed Zionazis. Ms Thunberg as well as a few others have already been deported; others remain captive.

Lara Ávila has had no contact with her husband, Thiago, since he was abducted from the Madleen and detained illegally by Israeli terrorists. The prominent Brazilian activist is in solitary confinement, denied communication with his family, and is on a hunger strike. As if his captors give a shit about that.

Obviously the high profile nature of some of the passengers deterred Israel’s standard response to murder all witnesses. That’s what the Zionazi rogue state did to the Mavi Marmara back in 2010: murder at sea.

Say what you will about her but Ms Thunberg has more guts, grit and moral backbone than all the world leaders stitched end to end into one grotesque weasel-wording human centipede.

Rogue state Israel imposed a naval blockade on Gaza after Hamas was elected in 2007. Since then, Israel has turned Gaza into a concentration camp. A death camp. A kill zone. What next? Gas chambers? Ovens???

Oh No! Am I being anti-Semitic? Yep, I sure am, if anti-Semitic is anti-land grabs, anti-apartheid, anti-racism, anti-Zionist terrorism, and anti-genocide.

As Jewish academic Norman Finkelstein has insisted: “Israelis have only one right, to pack up their bags and leave the State of Palestine.”

Some folks criticise the United Nations for not cracking on but the UN is neutered by the USA, Israel’s accomplice in crimes against humanity. It’s not just the vetoes that the US uses to support Israel’s atrocities but the fact that the UN is headquartered in New York. Ideally (and what a quaint anachronism that word is now!) UN HQ would be in the Hague in the Netherlands where the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court resides. Fat chance!

Another friendly reminder: Israel forged Aussie passports to conduct assassinations and has murdered Aussies. What has our government done about that? Squeak, squeak, bleat, bleat, wet squib! SFA.

Meanwhile, the DSA (Divided States of AmeriKKKa) is on the brink of a second Civil War. The Christo-Fascists, Preppers and World-Enders are creaming their knickers!

In 2021, the orange idiot incited a deadly assault by his MAGA minions on the Capitol. In 2025, his regime’s overreaction to protests in L.A. aims to shut down dissent and escalate tensions in a shattered, shuttered nation. Hopefully, the Los Angeles protests against Trump’s Stasi are just the start. But if there’s no concerted nationwide state-by-state push-back, the mango Mussolini will achieve his dictatorial aims.

The harm done by Trumpty Dumpty and his floundering flunkies in just four months will take years to repair. Our only hope is the incompetence of the orange idiot and his cronies, not one of which has the experience, skills or qualifications for the jobs the orange idiot assigned them.

Yes, folks, there really is hope, weary, tattered and shit-stained as it is. Donnie Diaper will be 79 years old in just a few days. He is clearly mentally and physically… unsound. The only thing keeping the demented fucker going is his vanity, venality and vindictiveness. And he is literally unravelling in real time before the eyes of the world.

Oh, but wait… hang on… just a sec. If and when Donnie Dicko carks it on the job, guess who steps up to automatically take his place in the Oval Orifice! Oh fa-aaaark!