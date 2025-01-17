Featured

Yīsraʾel über alles

Max Gross 17 January 2025 4 minutes read

If they can be believed, news reports and giddy politicians all over the world are claiming that a peace agreement has been finally settled between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

ABC News reports ‘Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his officials have reached a deal with Hamas to return hostages, after last-minute snags in negotiations.’

The “snags” are all Israeli, because of Israeli fascists and fanatics like Ben-Gvir the so-called “national security minister” and Smotrich the Minister of Finance. And of cause Netanyahu himself who could have agreed to a deal proposed last May.

ABC News: ‘Since the ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday, the Palestinian civil emergency service says a further 71 Palestinians have been killed and 200 more wounded.’

Generally, mainstream news reporting, especially in the so-called West, continues to reflect Israel’s point of view, the unfaltering narrative always the same. Even the marginally progressive The Guardian reports ‘The war was triggered by the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people, most of them civilians. Militants also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 that the Israeli military says are dead.”

Like them or not, the “militants are resistance groups opposed to a hundred years of Zionist terrorism. The “war” – where Israel’s Occupation Force targets mostly civilians, mostly women and children – is just a renewed eruption of Israel’s historic genocidal intent. And about half of the hostages were apparently military, many of whom have probably died in Israeli bombardments.

Israel has proved it has no qualms in killings its own (See the Hannibal Directive).

According to Reuters: UNOSAT reports nearly 69 per cent of Gaza’s structures had been destroyed by December 1, 2024 — 170,812 buildings; At least 46,788 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, according to the area’s health ministry; More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the same time period, according to official Israeli figures [Ref. above Hannibal Directive: those Israelis were mostly soldiers, police, security guards (i.e. armed settlement militias) and “security personnel.”]; In the southern city of Rafah, nearly 49 per cent of the buildings had been hit by May 2024, according to UNOSAT analysis; Only 18 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were still partially functioning with a total capacity of 1,800 beds, according to the World Health Organization; 396 schools in Gaza have been directly hit, according to UNICEF; 1,190km of roads have been destroyed, 415km badly damaged and 1,440 moderately damaged, according to UNOSAT analysis.

As useless as always, lame duck soon-to-be-ex-President Biden mumbled that Netanyahu “has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians, who have no place to live independently.” Meanwhile, he has approved even more weapons of mass destruction for Israel’s Occupation Force, amounting to $US8 billion. Back home here in Australia, there reports of a few “anti-Semitic attacks” prompted by Israel’s relentless carpet bombing of Gaza and no doubt taken advantage of by some of our local neo-Nazis as well as Zionist provocateurs.

“The Dover Heights home once owned [my emphasis] by Alex Ryvchin – the co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry – was splashed with red paint before 4am on Friday”, according to The Guardian. Soon it will probably be illegal for me to say this but let’s be honest: the so-called Executive Council of Australian Jewry is part of Israel’s pro-active Zionist Fifth Column and a genocide apologist. And so is Ryvchin.

In the Australian Jewish News today he is quoted thus: “The Jewish world will never forget the sacrifices made by Israeli servicemen and women, including 407 who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will live in their debt and tell the stories of their heroism. And perhaps in time, the free world will come to its senses, and find its gratitude to them too.”

We have all seen the quality of that “heroism”!

Given Israel’s history and previous repeated behavior, Palestinians will only be betrayed again. Bibi the Butcher and his Zionist extremist colleagues have repeatedly declared they do not agree to and never will permit Palestinian statehood. Most Israelis agree with them. Remember, Israel has no declared borders because it “believes” it all belongs to them, The Chosen”.

Israel uber alles!





