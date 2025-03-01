Featured

Diplomacy is Dead

Max Gross 01 March 2025 1 minute read

Yes, diplomacy really is dead. The mask has fallen from the Great Satan’s face.

And the sooner our Quisling PM realises that cold hard fact, the better Australia can stand on its own two feet.

Our softly-softly-catchee-monkey prime minister is way out of his depth on this critical issue: the USA is now showing the world its true nature (not that it wasn’t always obvious).

Gangster Amerika.

Albanese must immediately cancel AUKUS and start dismantling all ties to that batshit crazy country.

Some people seem to think Tsar Vladimir holds some sort of incriminating evidence that keeps Trump compliant. But I reckon Trump just wants to be like Putin: a fucking cold-blooded tyrant who can dispose of critics with a mere nod.

Zelenskyy KNEW Trump was going to screw him and Ukraine on any “deal” so I guess he decided to do the right thing and told Mob Boss Donnie to just go fuck himself.

SLAVA!