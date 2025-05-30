Featured

Enshittification at a new scale

Trunk 30 May 2025 0 minutes read

For all those Xenoxites still using Windows 11.. you may have heard of Recall which was deployed and rolled back last year by Microsucks. Now it's back. Basically Microsucks was taking a screenshot of your computer every minute or so and storing the snaps in a database...



https://arstechnica.com/security/2025/04/microsoft-is-putting-privacy-endangering-recall-back-into-windows-11/

This could be of interest too for those using Signal Desktop on Windows 11....



https://signal.org/blog/signal-doesnt-recall/





