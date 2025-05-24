Featured

Shooting the Staff

Tex Lumbago 24 May 2025 2 minutes read

Now I don't mean some sort of culling the employees for below par performance. I mean the Diplomatic type. Them, and any other servants of the evil empire.

We asked the best minds of our organisation what they reckon. If and when is it justified?

Ladies&Gentlemen, do we even have to ask?

FlimFlamMan Fuck 'em. The fucking Israelis think they can bomb and kill anyone they want, anywhere in the world. Well it is a little taste of their medicine. And hopefully their genocidal lackeys will start looking over their shoulders from now on.

Patriot The savage attack in Washington DC on May 21 is an affront to us all in the civilised world. Two servants of freedom and democracy cut down in their prime. Targeting innocent civilians is the hallmark of terrorism, and this attack can surely classified as that. No doubt the unholy stew of anti-Americanism and anti-semitism that is today's left bares a strong responsibility for this outrage. For too long we have tolerated these fifth columnists. They need to be controlled and kept on a tight leash. Their on-line propagandists, undoubtedly funded by our enemies in Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran, need to be muzzled, and for some silenced permanently. Democracy leaders of today can look to the actions of a previous trio of brave world champions, Bush, Blair, and Howard, for inspiration and guidance. Their decisive actions kept the civilised world free for many years. To deal with this act of terror President Trump can take a leaf from their book and strike at the heart of terrorism. Iran must be bombed.

Chato Whatever happened to him?

Yes?

Tom Titmouse An interesting move. Lighting the fuse in the madhouse that funds the terror worldwide. Especially with that Orange idiot in charge. Who knows what they will do, but some chaos in Isntreal's funder could flip them. So on the balance, yes to this.

Lt Lord Fauntleroy Why do we tolerate these savages? Can't we find a fella like who is running Syria now? You know, a bearded savage we can put in charge and will do as he is told. If that doesn't work, I say bulldoze both of their lands and sell it to the Saudis.

What's the point?

People, what do you think?