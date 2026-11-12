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When we found the Cop Uniforms

Original Melbum Urban Guerrilla 12 November 2026 1 minute read

Back in the days, we were wandering down by Boznak Creek one time and we found what we thought were a pile of discarded rags. Closer inspection by Mook revealed they were in fact Victorian Copper uniforms.

Fuck me dead!

Soon enough we were dressed up like these guys!

Not army uniforms, but in Victorian Police clobber.

Strutting around Melbum town like real cop-gangsters. Thought we looked quite swish, but unfortunately it didn't translate into any action with the opposite sex. Well at least not immediately.

Wore the cop jacket to Turdberry High one time and it is said that the response by the Authoritarian Principle Ian Ternes was quite strong. So strong in fact that he sparked the creation of a student pamphlet against his tyranny. A pamphlet that lit the fuse for this very newsblog.

How ya fucking like that?

In the end our mums thought we best not be putting on these copper rags because we maybe mistaken for some evil doers, and back then the ye olde Vic Police had quite a reputation for permanently knocking off the bad guys. So we gave them a quiet cremation in the backyard. The smoke went up just like her burning, and as the cloud passed over Chandler Hwy it glanced back at us until it dissipated into the fetid Alfingtown air.

Like everyone else we just moved on after that.

But in much more spiffing attire...