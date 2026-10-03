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SOVEREIGNTY DAZE

Max Gross 03 October 2026 4 minutes read

The Long Goodbye

Holy fa-aark! Finally, after twenty three years! The last US grunt has left Iraq!

In the words of one astute observer : ‘No fanfare. No ceremony on the American side. A year of logistics that had been planned in advance, a final loading of equipment, Patriot systems, aircraft, vehicles, onto the transport planes, and then—the runway was empty. The base, the last one, that had been the final thread connecting the United States to the soil of Iraq since March 2003, was closed by the time the sun went down. CENTCOM called it an “orderly departure. The Resistance called it what it was. The Iraqi government declared four days of national holiday. They called them Sovereignty Days.’

But the war criminals behind the invasion of Iraq remain at large. Primarily George W Bush, his British accomplice Tony Blair, and his Australian lapdog John Lying Rodent Howard. Still living and breathing, still raking in the dollars, untouched by the death and destruction they are responsible for. Cheney? Dead, due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Unlike hundreds of thousands of his victims, that evil fucker lived 85 years. Rumsfeld? Dead, due to multiple myeloma. That evil fucker lived 88 Years. Powell? Dead, due to COVID-19 “complications”. That cunt lived 88 years. Rice? Still breathing. Gates? Still breathing. There are others. Many others. All belong behind bars. Or six feet underground.

Even before the 2003 invasion, the US was murdering Iraqis. Who can forget the infamous Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s reply to a 60 Minutes interviewer, who had asked Albright: “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”

Albright replied: “I think this is a very hard choice. But the price–we think the price is worth it.”

And that cold-blooded bitch lived to the ripe old age of 84. Unlike the half million Iraqi children whose deaths she said were “worth it.”

Jesus wept! Hard choice? US sanctions on food and basic medical supplies that killed half a million kids was “worth it” ? Fuck me sideways with a ball pen hammer! And now the Trump regime is bringing freedom to Iranians by “obliterating” and “annihilating” them. This monstrous shit has all been flushed down the memory hole but, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, the USA imposed crippling sanctions against Iraq starting on 6 August 1990, including strict limits on imports and exports, in an attempt to force Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait and eliminate its non-existent “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD).

And why were Iraqi forces in Kuwait? To stop Kuwait from using slant-drilling to steal Iraqi petroleum across the Iraq-Kuwait border.

The bullshit WMD pretext was later used for a full scale invasion of Iraq by the Bush regime and its vassal state lackeys. They proclaimed bringing “freedom” to Iraqis. Freedom from Baathist despotism. Freedom from Saddam Hussein’s batshit crazy family. But what they brought was white phosphorus, Abu Ghraib and crimes against humanity for which not one of its smug, holier-than-thou instigators has faced justice.

Now, as the rotting Trump family grift, shit-show and clown car rally rapidly unravels - and consequences loom on the Mid-Term elections horizon for the bloated old orange colostomy bag and his servile enablers - some alarmed pundits have raised the specter of nukes.

Seriously. In his desperation to avoid impeachment and prosecution - his last fucking gasp - will the Mango Mussolini kick that nuclear football? And even if he doesn’t, will the corrupt and cornered Zionazi Netanyahu???

And then there is aging Tsar Vladimir, bogged down in Ukraine, who has warned encroaching NATO forces yet again to back off or else...

What’s that wise old Chinese curse? “May you live in interesting times”.