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What's all the fuss. I can be tanked as I like and ask the fucking AI. And the answers are like google squared so fucking what?

 

machinery 20 20140424 1895459367

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  • This commment is unpublished.
    · 7 minutes ago
    That's me intelligence in that picture. Tumbling out me noggin and into the ether...
    See ya mate!
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