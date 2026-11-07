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Herman Woody
07 November 2026
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What's all the fuss. I can be tanked as I like and ask the fucking AI. And the answers are like google squared so fucking what?
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Looney Les
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7 minutes ago
That's me intelligence in that picture. Tumbling out me noggin and into the ether...
See ya mate!
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