What I hear, is what I hear

Monday, 12 August 2024 By Tex Lumbago

Riffing on Ornette and the boys from the 70s...

 

This is 'On the Tone', is what I reckon.

I like the snakey start of the dual sax. Whistling through my mind to give thoughts anew.

Don't worry, I don't just like this. I like it all. From Everley Bros harmonies to Ornettes disharmony.

Maybe that above is what Don used to finally wake up Susie?

 

A lot of times I want the music to take me to where I don't know.

Don't box me in. When it's wild I just want to go!

 

