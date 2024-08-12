What I hear, is what I hear
Monday, 12 August 2024 By Tex Lumbago
Riffing on Ornette and the boys from the 70s...
This is 'On the Tone', is what I reckon.
I like the snakey start of the dual sax. Whistling through my mind to give thoughts anew.
Don't worry, I don't just like this. I like it all. From Everley Bros harmonies to Ornettes disharmony.
Maybe that above is what Don used to finally wake up Susie?
A lot of times I want the music to take me to where I don't know.
Don't box me in. When it's wild I just want to go!