Featured

Little Guys who Play the Bass

Height challenged. 29 November 2024 1 minute read

It is the biggest guitar in the band. But why is it usually played by the littlest guy in the band?

See for example:

The one in Cold Chisel

The one in Badfinger

The one in Wireheads

Bruce Foxton in The Jam

Suzi Quatro (But she is cute and short.)

Know any more?