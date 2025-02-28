Featured

#ASKBOXHEAD-FOUR EYES

27 February 2025 2 minutes read

"Oh Boxhead! Wherefore art thou Boxyman?

Our world teeters on the brink, as an array of fuckheads and dimbulbs lead us onwards to the Apocalypse!

Oh Boxy! Please save us all with your dinki-di wit&wisdom!"

Well there is no need to caterwaul people. Boxy is back and, as always, he is straight talking and on the money. Today he puts Tony to rights about those spying arseholes...

Dear Boxhead

Is it true that Trump is going to kick Canadia out of Five Eyes and that it will be known as Four Eyes?

Tony

Dear Tony,

Thank you for your inquiry. Yes, there is no doubt those fuckers are spying on us. Hooking up our webcams to the NSA, and catching us all in our most vulnerable moments. Or at least catching all you perverts, not me. And even if they did see me my head is in a box so how would they know who I am? They wouldn't, would they.

4 eyes or 5 eyes don't matter to me. That's because I have got my cardboard accoutrement. Those fuckers haven't got a clue who they are dealing with; whether it be Toronto Tim, Seattle Slim, or Canberra Jim looking on. I'm as free as a bird and there ain't a damn thing the Orangeman in the White House can do about it.



So there's your answer Tony. Let Trump invade Canada and put your head in a box. There'll be no wuckers!

Love,

Boxhead