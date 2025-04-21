  2. Xenox News
Well, boys 'n girls, I be find'n dat what we git here be a Max Gross split personality. I been sluth'n on this Max Gross feller fer a good bit. Caught 'm doi'n some CIA work 'long time ago. Then, he pop up here on Xenox News! I sluthed 'm here too. But, ya tain't gonna gander at what I jest figured out.

 

20241121 081745

Ricardovitz. An artist's impression.


This here XenoxNews Max Gross has done be moonlight'n fer thar Commercial Observer. It say: "Max Gross is the Editor in Chief of Commercial Observer; he was born in New York City and went to Dartmouth College. Before CO he was a reporter for the New York Post, and has a side hustle as a novelist, most recently of "The Lost Shtetl" published by HarperVia. He lives in Queens with his wife and son."

Git a photo too: https://commercialobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2014/10/Max-Gross.jpg?quality=80&w=150

So I wanna see thar REAL MAX GROSS git up 'n dance a jib. Get all liquored-up 'n start danci'n boy. Thar be so dern many fake Max Grosses in thar world, mak'n my work damn harder 'n it aught ta be!!!

