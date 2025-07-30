Featured

Wanted. Dead or Alive.

LordyLordyLordy 30 July 2025 1 minute read

The US President, Donald 'Orangeman-Small Hands' Trump, is certainly a product of his culture. Loving to pose as a man of action, this tub-o-lard is the perfect distillation of US arrogance and ignorance. As an example, have a look at what his clown administration is up to now:

Trump and his gang of morons think they are in a cowboy film, and that the world is their prairie. Can you imagine that Orange pig even on a horse? It would be animal cruelty of the highest order!

With the ineptitude of Trump's administration hastening the decline and fall of the Yankee wonderland, I don't think Venezuelan President Maduro has much to worry about in this case. He has already survived the many coups and assassination plots from all the recent American Presidents. But the slow choke hold of US sanctions, started by that arsehole Obama, are what is killing his country and are much harder for him to avoid.

One thing is for sure, like Chavez before him, Maduro won't be bending over for the Yankee gringos anytime soon. Unlike those other South American lackeys Milei (Argentina), Noboa (Ecuador), and Boric (Chile).