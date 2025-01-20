Featured

Another Idiotland Backfire

Captain Fuckwit 20 January 2025 2 minutes read

The dumb fuck Idiotland's bipartisan plan to censor TikTok has had an immediate backfire. A backfire potentially worse than the Russian sanctions backfire that helped fast track BRICS into the largest economic trade platform in the world. After much teeth gnashing, the Democrat and Republican supported censorship of TikTok began today. The result was a mass movement of young American TikTok fans migrating to Xiaohongshu https://www.xiaohongshu.com (Little Red Book).

In a short time Twitter was brimming with American kids talking about what they were learning from their new Chinese friends on the platform. In short course, thousands of threads and short videos from young Americans tell the world about how their perception of China was all wrong, and that compared to America there were so many "cool" facts and figures about China including:



* Over 90% of the population owned their own homes. Many ordinary Chinese people also owned an extra summer or winter holiday home.



* Free Healthcare for everyone.



* Cheap groceries



* Chinese kids love school and don't get gunned down going there but if they did get hurt all ambulance rides are free.



*Modern infrastructure - fast trains, great roads and bridges (with no-one sleeping under them)



and the list goes on and on.



So the dumb fuck US government officials deliver another massive backfire.



In short - they censor TikTok because it doesn't conform with US propaganda but the immediate upshot is the kids now know that most of the derogatory China propaganda they get from US media (a slave like population living in a censorship ridden police state) is bullshit. In fact, the kids are starting to realise that censorship and poverty is America.



Fucken hilarious.