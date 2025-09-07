  2. Xenox News
  3. Entertainment
  4. What the fuck is it?
  5. The Department of War?
Featured

The Department of War?

1 minute read

What Yank rubbish. Call it what it really is.

 

The Department of the Horn.

1000025650 20240620 1132519875

 



Latest News

The Year That Is 2025

From The Archives