#ASKBOXHEAD - No More Kings!

18 October 2025 2 minutes read

Our World is plummeting to hell in a hand basket and another cry for help goes out to the Legend of our Lifetime, Boxhead. This time it seems there is going to be a mass-protest to remove chief idiot President Trump, and the Liberal organisers are desperate for his support. What will the Boxman say this time?

Dear Mr Boxhead,

I understand that you are a sort of social media phenomenon and as such I am writing to seek your support for our non-violent march against that dreadful buffoon in the Whitehouse. Mr Boxhead can we count on your support for this brave protest for freedom and the right to boot that Orange fool out of the Presidency?

Yours respectfully,

Brooklyn Liberal

Dear Liberal,

Old President Littlehands sure is a right royal fuckwit, sending your country down the dunny quick fast. Who could have ever imagined that Idiotland would elect an Idiot as President and implode? I dunno, maybe just the rest of the world.

Look, I already had you clowns trying to draft me as a presidential candidate, so as for your protest, no thanks. Just leave me in my box and I will be fine. The cardboard odour gives me a clarity of thought, and a soundness of the heart. I am free of worry and pain. And the chicks all flock too ;) So why the fuck would I want to be involved with your shenanigans in the land of the Moron?

But I will leave you with one piece of advice. I don't think peaceful marching in the streets is gunna stop Orangeman and his nazi sidekicks. You all have guns over there, why not someone take another ping at him? Surely he can't be lucky a second time.

And after that we can all watch your 'indispensable' nation go up in flames :)

Love,

Foxy Boxy