Populate or Perish!

Donald 19 July 2025 1 minute read

WINNING! America takes a page out of Australia's playbook - "populate or perish". I have fast-tracked the legal immigration of white South Africans to America. MAWA! Make America White Again.

One of the new South Africans President Trump has imported.

Australia, wake up. We are stealing your white immigrants for our own survival. They will come to America and thrive. Invent great things like Elon Musk did for us. Bring back innovation and industrialization to our country.





From Cape Town to Boston. President Trump's New Puritans set sail!

Australia's weak, simpish, feminized bureaucrats got caught sleeping and pandering to the wrong kind of immigrants. Trouble makers. Violent fundamentalists. The Chyneese.



So, under my direction, America shall take what could have been Australia's. We take it not because its right, but because we can. We can take from Australia and there is nothing your so-called leaders or disarmed populace can do about it. NOTHING. Other than blog about dead Palestinians, the bureaucratic-lead Wog and Lebo invasions, and the eradication of a once proud nation from down under. Meanwhile I'm WINNING. Winning at your expense.



Only those with the highest IQ are allowed in the Trump's USA. Here he interviews some new arrivals.

Up next - I will be discussing my plans for the country formerly known as "Canada".