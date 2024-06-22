Turning my Head into a Plastic Exploding Inevitable
Thursday, 20 June 2024 By Big Oil Joe
Inside my body there is a Plastique Fantatstique taking me on a Fantastique Voyage to God knows where...
The things inside me. An artists rendition.
Little floaty things. Inside my brain, in me bone, and even inside me arse. Those damn little plastic micro-particles.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
It's in the food, the drink, and the air. We are gobbling up these little shits of plastic with every breath, sip, and bite.
They have even found them tucked away in the testicular spirals of infinity that grow the seed that bears us all.
Plastic infiltration of the Testicles. An avian model details our future.
They're floating in your blood and tickling your phagocytes.
Phagocyte before plastic...
Yeh, they are being stimulated alright.
Phagocyte eating plastic...
But stimulated to what?
Phagocyte after the plastic.