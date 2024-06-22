Turning my Head into a Plastic Exploding Inevitable

Thursday, 20 June 2024 By Big Oil Joe

Inside my body there is a Plastique Fantatstique taking me on a Fantastique Voyage to God knows where...



The things inside me. An artists rendition.

Little floaty things. Inside my brain, in me bone, and even inside me arse. Those damn little plastic micro-particles.

I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

It's in the food, the drink, and the air. We are gobbling up these little shits of plastic with every breath, sip, and bite.

They have even found them tucked away in the testicular spirals of infinity that grow the seed that bears us all.

Plastic infiltration of the Testicles. An avian model details our future.



They're floating in your blood and tickling your phagocytes.

Phagocyte before plastic...

Yeh, they are being stimulated alright.

Phagocyte eating plastic...

But stimulated to what?

Phagocyte after the plastic.

I reckon that they will all conglomerate together, eventually becoming a giant plastic space inside us all. Just like all that floating plastic shit in the sea. Suppose it is fitting in its way; we made it, so now it is our turn to take it back.

What's the cure? Maybe they could make a bacteria that can nibble it all away? Can we Ultrasonicate them like kidney stones, and then you just piss them out? How about we AI ourselves a cure? (I know, that is really grasping at straws).

I just hope there are some smart Poindexters out there thinking on this, like you know the ones that invented all them vaccines. Otherwise I reckon we are all fucked.

As fucked as fukt can be.