#ASKBOXHEAD - How safe do you feel in your Box now AussieBoy!

15 December 2025 1 minute read

Dreadful happenings all around the world. Killings, bombings, and shootings. What's a poor BoxHeaded boy to do asks a certain Shlomo from his Tel Aviv retirement home...

Dear Boxhead,

Shots rang out in the most sacred place of Australia - Bondi Beach. How does that make you feel Mr Boxhead? Trembling a little inside your cardboard now that Terror has been unleashed in your homeland?

Yours,

Shlomo,

Tel Aviv

Dear Shlomo,

Yeh, death and destruction everywhere. Been the case ever since I first took up this gig. But it has never fazed me, and I don't reckon the latest brouhaha will either. In my Box I am safe, strong, and mindfully protected.

As for you Shlomo, I have dealt with your rubbish before. You think that a little blowback in the good Land of Oz is gunna get me scared? I ain't the one killing the kiddies pal.

Hard to know what to do with that shitty country of yours Shlomo, but maybe put a Box over it and let it slink away back to Europe. Then the Krauts can put you all up in the Rhineland, or you can ask the Poles to re-settle you in Prussia. Perhaps that will finally stop all the civilian-killing that your country specialises in nowadays.

Ya Cunt.

Regards,

Boxy