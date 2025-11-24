  2. Xenox News
  3. Life and Style
  4. Ethical Conundrums
  5. Pedo President Pleading for Peace
Featured

Pedo President Pleading for Peace

1 minute read

It seems the Lolita-loving President Trump is now out there pleading for Peace to be given a Chance all over this dark, damned world. Mighty nice of him you would think.

image 20230604 1057033793

Fact is however, I wouldn't trust that Orange Prick as far as i could throw him. Which to be honest wouldn't be far because he is a tub of lard. Any peace arrangements with him are bound to solely made to his gratification and enrichment only, and about as stable as his prolapsed bowel after a McDonalds pig-out.  

My advice? Mr Zelensky. Be careful what you sign!

signal 2023 06 03 15 43 00 658 20230604 1373492237

Latest News

The Year That Is 2025

From The Archives