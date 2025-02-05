Featured

Location, location, location!

Max Gross 05 February 2025 2 minutes read

And there you have it!

Mob boss Trump has declared what ousted POTUS Biden didn’t have the guts to say: the USA is fully engaged in the genocide of Palestinians.





America’s CBC news network reported: ‘U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants his country to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are displaced elsewhere. “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” Trump said at the start of a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.’



Last week Donnie Diaper said “I’d like Egypt to take people and I’d like Jordan to take people. You’re talking about a million and half people, and we just CLEAN OUT that whole thing.”



Naturally Egypt and Jordan rejected that shit sandwich.



ABC News reports Trump saying ‘”I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East,” he said, adding that he had spoken to regional leaders and they supported the idea. “I’ve studied this very closely over a lot of months.”



Yeah, sure he has. The conceited cretin can barely read a teleprompter or string a coherent sentence together but he has “studied this very closely”!



Regional leaders, including that staunch defender of human rights and humanitarianism Saudi Arabia, have unequivocally said fuck no to that!



But Trump’s slimy, grifting son-in-law Jared Kushner let the cat out of the bag a year ago, musing “Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable.”



As reported by AP: ‘Kushner suggested that he “would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there,” adding: “I know that won’t be the popular thing to do, but I think that’s a better option to do, so you can go in and finish the job.”’



Finish the job?



The Nakba did not end in 1948. To this day it continues in more insidious and horrific ways. And consecutive US presidents have been more than willing to help Israel achieve it’s genocidal aims. Trump is just the latest accomplice to this genocide.



Netanyahu and his fanatical cronies couldn’t be happier.