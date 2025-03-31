Featured

Oz Election 2025

Tom Titmouse 31 March 2025 1 minute read

A message to all you great Aussies!

It's election time again. Time to exercise your democratic right to determine the future of your country. Do it for your family and your friends. Do it for yourself. Do it for our glorious dinki-di Nation!

Australia. Your new Prime Minister.

Fuck that! So many elections. So many 'Leaders'. So many debates. And what has happened? Sweet fuck all! The last election of any significance was '72, and since then all we have had is the same shit from two different arseholes. And the country continues to swirl down the dunny.

Look, I can't be bothered rehashing it. You can read what I wrote for the last election. Just swap Dutton for ScoMo, nothing else has changed.