Cynics and Boors

Imagine being granted the magical ticket, being born, and then spending the time behaving like a sour lemon, or being a cynic, or a boor!

We, all of us, the lucky ones, emerge, as if from outer space, and get to walk and talk and taste. A miracle that lasts for only a short time.

Yet all around us the miserable reveal themselves through their outbursts of ugly, angry and/or cynical views. We read their admissions on the internet, hear them on the street, their attempts of what they may think of as colourful rhetoric, or smarmy cynicism, revealing a dull, grey pallor, and a suggestion that they have yet to discover that they too are actually alive and having no cognition of the amazing opportunity granted.

 

