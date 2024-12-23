Join The Zelensky Youth Today

  2. Xenox News
Featured

1 minute read

The uniforms are absolutely cool!

skorzeny 20241113 1478003815

The guns are real!

Travel like a man instead of acting like a baby at home!

Stand out from the cry babies in your school by wearing your new Zelensky Youth uniform! Based on the very same design that billionaire Volodymyr Zelensky has been sporting the Zelensky Youth uniform is a symbol of the strength of the Ukranian spirit and a sure stepping stone to great success.

You too can fast track your pathway as a brave leader and protector of our borders. Your friends and family will bow to attention as you puff out your chest and strut your stuff in your custom sized outfit.

Our leadership team and maybe even Volodymyr Oleksandrovych himself will be calling your parents soon.
20241217 081321
This guy wore it. And look at him now; enjoying retirement and all the Andes has to offer.

Until then do your daily push ups and squats so that when you get to the battlefield you can kick old Russian man arse and come back a hero. Leadership roles are up for grabs; your on your way to millions!

