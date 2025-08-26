  2. Xenox News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Astral Travelling
  5. Iranian Terror Strikes at Our Home!
Featured

Iranian Terror Strikes at Our Home!

1 minute read

Yes, you heard me. The Iranians are firebombing our places of worship and our dining locations.

PM 'Squeaky' Albo has stood up and told us all that ASIO has lots of evidence that they have been doing this, and that is good enough for me. 

iranian dictator madmanahmed.sized

The Iranians must have done it! I mean look at the leaders they have.

I can remember when they also told us that we had to invade Iraq because they were filled to the brim with diabolical weapons of mass destruction. And we are lucky we did cause they might have had them, and it is best to be sure right? After all, ASIO are the pinnacle of the Australian Intelligence Community. They would surely know.

20231202 131159 20231202 1295368172

As for the whys and wherefores, don't worry about that. It isn't for us to know. Just trust PM Squeaky and his crew. I am sure they are doing it for our own good. 

netanyahu laughs

 

 

 

Latest News

The Year That Is 2025

From The Archives