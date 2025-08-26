Featured

Iranian Terror Strikes at Our Home!

Australian Intelligence Desk 26 August 2025 1 minute read

Yes, you heard me. The Iranians are firebombing our places of worship and our dining locations.

PM 'Squeaky' Albo has stood up and told us all that ASIO

The Iranians must have done it! I mean look at the leaders they have.

I can remember when they also told us that we had to invade Iraq because they were filled to the brim with diabolical weapons of mass destruction. And we are lucky we did cause they might have had them, and it is best to be sure right? After all, ASIO are the pinnacle of the Australian Intelligence Community. They would surely know.

As for the whys and wherefores, don't worry about that. It isn't for us to know. Just trust PM Squeaky and his crew. I am sure they are doing it for our own good.