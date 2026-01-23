Featured

21st Century Dopes

Sir Les Dentifrice 23 January 2026 2 minutes read

Dopey people used to carp on about bargains, the savings of home made beer and free camping grounds. But these days there is a new dope.



And we are fucking surrounded by these cunts. The people who seem to spend 95% of their conversation talking about some great "other" that is the cause of their problems.

The media moguls equip them with words to encapsulate the "other".

The dope groups hoards of people who, to their mind, all think alike on all subjects. And other "others" that all act alike.



The media mogul also feed them little anecdotes to support their hatred of these others.



Some idiot gets caught on video dumping rubbish in a creek, or some random nut job bashes someone, and both makes front page news - "Here is proof of the behaviour of the hoards of other." And all of the dopes, vindicated by the selected video, raise their voices and rhetoric in confected outrage.



The dope sees little reason for self reflection, no need for personal development, because the other is the cause of ALL problems in the world. In their world. In fact their world would appear to consist of reflecting and meditating and squawking about the agenda of the imaginary hoards of others.



These days the art of conversation with random strangers will often lead to a mind numbing premature ending when the stranger switches to roboticly regurgitating the paranoid condemnation of the hoards of other.



The catch phrases emerge. The possibility of any nuanced discussion is waved off with the emergence of a one or two word label or buzz word. A generalisation which, in the mind of the dope, encapsulates one of the imaginary hoards of other. The word/s not only categorise an imaginary group of tens of millions of individuals but the word are uttered or spluttered as if their usage indicates an incisive insight or understanding by the dope of the exact mindset of each of these individuals in the hoard of other. In the mind of the 21st century dope their imaginary foes all think exactly the same way on all issues.



Sadly these 21st century dopes make living in this world an increasingly dreary, pathetic, and boring experience.



There is little point in arguing, conversing, or listening to these dumb fuckers once they reveal themselves, which, fortunately, they are often quick to do. As soon as you hear the generalisation, the references to some hoards of others that is the cause of all problems, you should probably politely excuse yourself. "Sorry mate, I have to go and pluck out a few hair nostrils. But keep up the good fight buddy (fuckhead)."