Batshit Biased BBC Busted!

The Recently Deceased John Laws 10 November 2025 1 minute read

Always pumping out the lies. Staffed by toffee-nosed upper-class twats. With a long history of perversion and lies. That's right...

It is the BB-bloody-C.

So, they have finally caught up with them. Insanely transcribing Benito Mussolini's words onto President Donald Trump. When we all know he was quoting Adolf Hitler.

"What did you say Gringo?"

If it is not getting a hair in the gate, it is incompetence and political bias from the taxpayer teat sucking Mandarins of the BBC.

Time to give the Beeb the flick. In fact, if ye olde England had any balls they would take them out and shoot the lot of them! Live on TV! Probably the only time it would rate above ITV.

And they aren't the only newscaster that should be looking over their shoulders. If I was in the gAyBC I would be bloody worried too. Any more mistakes and I will be right on them!

"Yeh, I got what I was asking for..."