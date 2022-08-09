COVID Intelligence
Written by Sir Cumference
COVID19 is an intelligent virus
Like any parasite it fights to survive
It listens to its host for signals
And then adjusts its containment accordingly
It can hide in a toe or a teste
Or in a wounded knee.
The clever host does not fear COVID19
The clever host exploits the fucker
The clever host knows 19 is listening
and proceeds to issue commands
The clever hosts takes advantage of the invader
And uses it for systemic aggrandisement.
Just as psilocybin can communicate to its imbiber
The COVID19 listens.
So if you are fortunate enough to contract this clever virus
Proceed to issue it commands!
And instead of it lazying around in your lung or spleen
Get it to work repairing whatever you need.