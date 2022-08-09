COVID Intelligence

Created: Tuesday, 09 August 2022 Written by Sir Cumference

COVID19 is an intelligent virus

Like any parasite it fights to survive

It listens to its host for signals

And then adjusts its containment accordingly

It can hide in a toe or a teste

Or in a wounded knee.



The clever host does not fear COVID19

The clever host exploits the fucker

The clever host knows 19 is listening

and proceeds to issue commands

The clever hosts takes advantage of the invader

And uses it for systemic aggrandisement.



Just as psilocybin can communicate to its imbiber

The COVID19 listens.

So if you are fortunate enough to contract this clever virus

Proceed to issue it commands!

And instead of it lazying around in your lung or spleen

Get it to work repairing whatever you need.