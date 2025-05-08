Featured

50 year battery life, AI controlled, miniature drones

Henry Lawful 08 May 2025 1 minute read

The new 50 year battery life, AI controlled, miniature drones will open up global surveillance to new levels.



One has to marvel at modern technologies like these that will keep us all safe.



Whether you reside in the inner city or out in the boonies these technologies are here to keep you safe.



No longer will you be in danger of speeding bogan's on back roads.

No longer will strangers be able to saunter around day or night unidentified. Our tiny drone swarms will pre-emptively protect you from any possible trouble.



Hell you won't even be able to get lost. Just wave your hands around and an AI attendant will be able to identify you and set forward the appropriate course of action.



And don't worry about air safety issue and other logistics. The AI drones will be tapped into the wider air traffic control networks and are object heat and mass aware. They will duck, weave and swarm with extreme efficiency.



We are not sure what the jolly swagman would have thought about all of this but one thing for certain, those jumbucks would have been a lot safer and the troopers completely unnecessary.